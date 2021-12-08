Datamine Trading Down 38% Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $491,947.41 and $58,343.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00318904 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $736.93 or 0.01468846 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

