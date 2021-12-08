DAV Coin (DAV) Tops One Day Volume of $3.51 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 77.8% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,153.96 or 0.98974354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00324938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00049342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

