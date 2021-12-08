Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PLAY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

