David Near Buys 7,462 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Potbelly by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

