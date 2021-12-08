Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of DH stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.