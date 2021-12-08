DeHive Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $616,203.33 and approximately $252,155.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

