DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 279,405 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,405 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $424,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

