DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $173.99 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $173,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE MSI opened at $254.97 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $262.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.