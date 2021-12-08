DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $300.45 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $300,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

