Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TACO. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.48 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.