Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.98 at Fundamental Research

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.13 to C$0.98 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trading at a 47% Discount – FINAL REPORT” and dated November 30, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

