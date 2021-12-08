Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 3,516,400 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

