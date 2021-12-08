Dennis Lyandres Sells 24,500 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 736,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,463. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,816,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,317,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

