Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

