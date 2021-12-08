Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.69. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.