Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.82

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 30363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.