DEXTools Price Reaches $0.49 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $49.61 million and approximately $442,754.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 101,004,437 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

