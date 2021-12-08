DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.65

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 132847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

