Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

