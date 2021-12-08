Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $188,673,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

