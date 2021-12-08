Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.38

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

