Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

DDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

