Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as low as C$7.92. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 182,459 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$700.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

