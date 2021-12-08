Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00324816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,440,236,686 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

