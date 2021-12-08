Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

