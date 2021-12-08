Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.