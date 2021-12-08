Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

