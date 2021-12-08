Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.