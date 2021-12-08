DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CBRE Group

CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

DKNG stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

