Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 7.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 184,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,223,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.