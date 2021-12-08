Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.54) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.87), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,572,010.50). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.86), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($178,216.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,230 shares of company stock worth $204,962,105.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.37) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

