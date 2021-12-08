Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.01).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.54) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.87), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,572,010.50). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.86), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($178,216.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,230 shares of company stock worth $204,962,105.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
