Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.