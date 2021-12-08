E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 3,139,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,268. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

