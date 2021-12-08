Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.62. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

