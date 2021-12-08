EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,560.36

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $177,560.36 and $47,370.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00210749 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.