EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 188.5% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 123.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 188.5% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $391,867.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,124.65 or 0.99025734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.72 or 0.00854870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

