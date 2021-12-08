Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $45.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.27 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

