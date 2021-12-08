EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 6,179 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.72. 87,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

