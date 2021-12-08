EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

BKNG traded up $59.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,304.07. 5,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,305.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.