EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,624. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

