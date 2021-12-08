EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,956.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,871.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,744.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

