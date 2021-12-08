EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 405,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

