EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $134.61. 179,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

