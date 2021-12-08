eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

