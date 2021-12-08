El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.65 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.46.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

