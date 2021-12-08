Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

