Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.43.

NYSE ESTC opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

