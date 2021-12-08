Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDNA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2,804.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Shares of IDNA opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

