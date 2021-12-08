Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. 25,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,835. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

