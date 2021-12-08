Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.35 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.